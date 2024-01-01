Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Wisconsin-Madison

Will you enjoy University of Wisconsin-Madison as a transfer student?

University of Wisconsin-Madison Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Wisconsin-Madison. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Can you transfer into University of Wisconsin-Madison Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for University of Wisconsin-Madison? University of Wisconsin-Madison requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Wisconsin-Madison also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Wisconsin-Madison requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Wisconsin-Madison transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline February 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Wisconsin-Madison’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Madison received 3700 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1975 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Wisconsin-Madison is 53.38%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Wisconsin-Madison. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Wisconsin-Madison transfer GPA requirements? University of Wisconsin-Madison requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Wisconsin-Madison requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Wisconsin-Madison University of Wisconsin-Madison has noted the additional policies: Guaranteed Transfer Admission Program for students who attend U of Wisconsin colleges. Articulation agreements with local technical and community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Wisconsin-Madison? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Wisconsin-Madison. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Madison... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Wisconsin-Madison is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Wisconsin-Madison then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Wisconsin-Madison Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Wisconsin-Madison website for more info.

University of Wisconsin-Madison accepts 53.38% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Wisconsin-Madison, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.86 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Wisconsin-Madison students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 640 760 700 SAT Reading 560 660 610 2018 Total SAT Score 1200 1420 1310 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 31 28 ACT Reading 27 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 53 65 59 University of Wisconsin-Madison’s average SAT score is 1310. To be a competitive applicant for University of Wisconsin-Madison your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

