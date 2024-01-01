Will you get into Valparaiso University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Valpo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Valpo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Valpo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Valpo.
For a more detailed breakdown of Valparaiso University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1115.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for Valpo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Valpo is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Valpo is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Valpo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University
Will I get into Valpo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Valparaiso University