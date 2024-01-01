Will you get into Valparaiso University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Valpo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Valpo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Valpo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Valpo.

For a more detailed breakdown of Valparaiso University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Valpo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Valpo is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Valpo is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.