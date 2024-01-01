Will you get into Walsh University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Walsh University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Walsh University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Walsh University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Walsh University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Walsh University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for Walsh University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Walsh University is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Walsh University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.