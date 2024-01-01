Will you get into Waynesburg University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Waynesburg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Waynesburg College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Waynesburg College.

School Average Average SAT 1002.5 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Waynesburg College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Waynesburg College is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Waynesburg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.