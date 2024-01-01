Will you get into Waynesburg University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Waynesburg College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Waynesburg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Waynesburg College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Waynesburg College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Waynesburg University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1002.5
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Waynesburg College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Waynesburg College is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Waynesburg College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University
Will I get into Waynesburg College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Waynesburg University