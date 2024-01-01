Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to WCU.

What are the transfer requirements for WCU? WCU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, WCU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WCU requires a minimum of 27 credits.

What are West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WCU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WCU received 2202 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1890 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WCU is 85.83%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WCU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) transfer GPA requirements? WCU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, WCU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for WCU WCU has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Pennsylvania community colleges through PAASHE Academic Passport Policy..

Will you enjoy transferring to WCU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WCU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to West Chester... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WCU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WCU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WCU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WCU website for more info.

WCU accepts 85.83% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WCU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.43 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.57. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WCU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 580 535 SAT Reading 480 570 525 2018 Total SAT Score 970 1150 1060 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 38 51 44 West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)’s average SAT score is 1060. To be a competitive applicant for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

