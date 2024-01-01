Will you get into West Liberty University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into West Liberty University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for West Liberty University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
West Liberty University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into West Liberty University.
For a more detailed breakdown of West Liberty University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|915.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for West Liberty University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at West Liberty University is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and West Liberty University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University
Will I get into West Liberty University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at West Liberty University