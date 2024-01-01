Will you get into West Liberty University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into West Liberty University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for West Liberty University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

West Liberty University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into West Liberty University.

School Average Average SAT 915.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for West Liberty University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at West Liberty University is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and West Liberty University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.