West Liberty University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to West Liberty University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to West Liberty University.

West Liberty University chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Read about the Risks of Transferring

    At West Liberty University, 34.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for West Liberty University, click here

    Can you transfer into West Liberty University

    West Liberty University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript N/A
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement N/A
    Interview N/A
    Standardized Test Scores N/A
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All

    In addition to the above requirements, West Liberty University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    West Liberty University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

    Additionally, of the 266 accepted transfer students, 176 students enrolled - that means the yield was 66.17%.

    West Liberty University accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    West Liberty University requires a minimum college GPA of 3.25 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, West Liberty University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.25.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the West Liberty University website for more info.
    West Liberty University accepts 56.72% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into West Liberty University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.42 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.56. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of West Liberty University students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 420 490 455
    SAT Reading 410 500 455
    2018 Total SAT Score 830 990 910
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 15 22 18
    ACT Reading 17 22 19
    2018 Total ACT Score 32 44 38

    West Liberty University’s average SAT score is 910. To be a competitive applicant for West Liberty University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

