To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wilkes’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wilkes Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wilkes.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1053.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wilkes?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wilkes is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Wilkes is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
