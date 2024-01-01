Will you get into Yeshiva University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Yeshiva University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Yeshiva University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Yeshiva University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Yeshiva University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Yeshiva University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1250.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Yeshiva University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Yeshiva University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Yeshiva University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.