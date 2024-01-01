Will you get into Berry College (BC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Berry College (BC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Berry College (BC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Berry College (BC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Berry College (BC).

For a more detailed breakdown of Berry College (BC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.74

Is your high school GPA good enough for Berry College (BC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Berry College (BC) is 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Berry College (BC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.