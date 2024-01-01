Will you get into Berry College (BC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Berry College (BC).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Berry College (BC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Berry College (BC) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Berry College (BC).
For a more detailed breakdown of Berry College (BC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.74
Is your high school GPA good enough for Berry College (BC)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Berry College (BC) is 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Berry College (BC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)
Will I get into Berry College (BC) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Berry College (BC)