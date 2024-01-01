Will you get accepted?

Berry College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Berry College (BC). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Berry College (BC).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Berry College (BC) CampusReel At Berry College (BC), 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Berry College (BC), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Berry College (BC)? Berry College (BC) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Berry College (BC) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Berry College (BC) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Berry College (BC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Berry College (BC) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 26 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Berry College (BC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Berry College (BC) received 221 transfer applicants. The school accepted 99 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Berry College (BC) is 44.8%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Berry College (BC). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Berry College (BC) transfer GPA requirements? Berry College (BC) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Berry College (BC) Berry College (BC) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Berry College (BC)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Berry College (BC). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mount Berry... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Berry College (BC) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Berry College (BC) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Berry College (BC) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Berry College (BC) website for more info.

Berry College (BC) accepts 44.8% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Berry College (BC), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.74 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.89. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Berry College (BC) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 610 570 SAT Reading 530 630 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1240 1150 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 27 24 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 46 58 52 Berry College (BC)’s average SAT score is 1150. To be a competitive applicant for Berry College (BC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

