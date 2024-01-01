Will you get into Birmingham Southern College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Birmingham Southern College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Birmingham Southern College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Birmingham Southern College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Birmingham Southern College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Birmingham Southern College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Birmingham Southern College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Birmingham Southern College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Birmingham Southern College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.