Will you get into Birmingham Southern College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Birmingham Southern College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Birmingham Southern College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Birmingham Southern College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Birmingham Southern College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Birmingham Southern College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1090.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Birmingham Southern College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Birmingham Southern College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Birmingham Southern College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College
-
Will I get into Birmingham Southern College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Birmingham Southern College