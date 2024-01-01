Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Birmingham Southern College

Will you enjoy Birmingham Southern College as a transfer student?

Birmingham Southern College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Can you transfer into Birmingham Southern College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Birmingham Southern College? Birmingham Southern College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Birmingham Southern College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Birmingham Southern College does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Birmingham Southern College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Birmingham Southern College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Birmingham Southern College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Birmingham Southern College received 150 transfer applicants. The school accepted 53 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Birmingham Southern College is 35.33%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Birmingham Southern College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Birmingham Southern College transfer GPA requirements? Birmingham Southern College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Birmingham Southern College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Birmingham Southern College Birmingham Southern College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Birmingham Southern College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Birmingham Southern College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Birmingham... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Birmingham Southern College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Birmingham Southern College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Birmingham Southern College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Birmingham Southern College website for more info.

Birmingham Southern College accepts 35.33% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Birmingham Southern College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Birmingham Southern College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 570 530 SAT Reading 500 610 555 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1180 1085 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 26 24 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 44 55 49 Birmingham Southern College’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for Birmingham Southern College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

