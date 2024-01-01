California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal Poly. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal Poly.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Cal Poly, 4.08% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
What are the transfer requirements for Cal Poly?
Cal Poly requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Not Required
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Cal Poly also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Cal Poly requires a minimum of 90 credits.
What are California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal Poly transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Cal Poly on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Cal Poly received 10923 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1733 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal Poly is 15.87%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal Poly. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1733 accepted transfer students, 867 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.03%.
Cal Poly accepts 16 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo transfer GPA requirements?
Cal Poly requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Cal Poly requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Cal Poly
Cal Poly has noted the additional policies: Transfer students must meet general education, breadth, and lower-division program requirements..
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal Poly
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Cal Poly website
for more info.
Cal Poly accepts 15.87% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Cal Poly, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal Poly students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|590
|700
|645
|SAT Reading
|560
|660
|610
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1150
|1360
|1255
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|26
|31
|28
|ACT Reading
|25
|33
|29
|2018 Total ACT Score
|51
|64
|57
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s average SAT score is 1255. To be a competitive applicant for California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
