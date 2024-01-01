Will you get into California State University-Chico?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into California State University-Chico.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for California State University-Chico’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
California State University-Chico Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into California State University-Chico.
For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Chico admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1000.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for California State University-Chico?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at California State University-Chico is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and California State University-Chico is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico
-
Will I get into California State University-Chico with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Chico