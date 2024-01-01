Will you get into California State University-Chico?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into California State University-Chico.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for California State University-Chico’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

California State University-Chico Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into California State University-Chico.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for California State University-Chico?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at California State University-Chico is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and California State University-Chico is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.