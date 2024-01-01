Will you get accepted?

California State University-Chico Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to California State University-Chico. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to California State University-Chico.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At California State University-Chico, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California State University-Chico, click here

What are the transfer requirements for California State University-Chico? California State University-Chico requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, California State University-Chico also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. California State University-Chico requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are California State University-Chico’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down California State University-Chico transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline August 31 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California State University-Chico’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, California State University-Chico received 7556 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4535 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for California State University-Chico is 60.02%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into California State University-Chico. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California State University-Chico transfer GPA requirements? California State University-Chico requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, California State University-Chico requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for California State University-Chico California State University-Chico has noted the additional policies: Grade of "C" required in English composition, math (above level of intermediate algebra), speech, and critical thinking for admission purposes..

Will you enjoy transferring to California State University-Chico? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to California State University-Chico. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Chico... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at California State University-Chico is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to California State University-Chico then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California State University-Chico Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the California State University-Chico website for more info.

California State University-Chico accepts 60.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into California State University-Chico, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.41 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.55. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of California State University-Chico students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 550 495 SAT Reading 440 550 495 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1100 990 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 49 41 California State University-Chico’s average SAT score is 990. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-Chico your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

