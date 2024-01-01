Will you get accepted?

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal State Fullerton. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal State Fullerton.

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Cal State Fullerton CampusReel At Cal State Fullerton, 46.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Cal State Fullerton? Cal State Fullerton requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Cal State Fullerton also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Cal State Fullerton requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal State Fullerton transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Cal State Fullerton received 24666 transfer applicants. The school accepted 8997 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal State Fullerton is 36.48%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal State Fullerton. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) transfer GPA requirements? Cal State Fullerton requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Cal State Fullerton requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Cal State Fullerton Cal State Fullerton has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Cal State Fullerton? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cal State Fullerton. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fullerton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Cal State Fullerton is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Cal State Fullerton then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal State Fullerton Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal State Fullerton website for more info.

Cal State Fullerton accepts 36.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Cal State Fullerton, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.68 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.83. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal State Fullerton students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 570 520 SAT Reading 450 550 500 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1120 1020 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)’s average SAT score is 1020. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

