Will you get into University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCSD.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCSD’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UCSD Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCSD.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1335.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|4.08
Is your high school GPA good enough for UCSD?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCSD is 4.08 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UCSD is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UCSD with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
Will I get into UCSD with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)