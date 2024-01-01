Will you get into University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCSD.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCSD’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCSD Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCSD.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1335.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 4.08

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCSD?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCSD is 4.08 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UCSD is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.