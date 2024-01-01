Sign Up
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal State Long Beach. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal State Long Beach.

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Watch the Cal State Long Beach CampusReel

    At Cal State Long Beach, 45.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), click here

    Can you transfer into California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)

    Cal State Long Beach requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Not Required
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Not Required
    Interview Not Required
    Standardized Test Scores Not Required
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required

    In addition to the above requirements, Cal State Long Beach also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum of 60 credits.

    Additionally, of the 11128 accepted transfer students, 4220 students enrolled - that means the yield was 37.92%.

    Cal State Long Beach accepts 34 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)

    Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal State Long Beach website for more info.
    Cal State Long Beach accepts 33.42% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into Cal State Long Beach, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal State Long Beach students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 470 590 530
    SAT Reading 460 570 515
    2018 Total SAT Score 930 1160 1045
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 19 26 22
    ACT Reading 19 26 22
    2018 Total ACT Score 38 52 45

    California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)’s average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

    Transfering to California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Transfering to California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Transfering to University of California-Davis (UCD) Transfering to UC Irvine Transfering to University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Transfering to UC Santa Barbara Transfering to San Diego State University (SDSU)
