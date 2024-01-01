Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)

Will you enjoy California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) as a transfer student?

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal State Long Beach. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal State Long Beach.

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Cal State Long Beach CampusReel At Cal State Long Beach, 45.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), click here

Can you transfer into California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Cal State Long Beach? Cal State Long Beach requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Cal State Long Beach also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal State Long Beach transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Cal State Long Beach received 33300 transfer applicants. The school accepted 11128 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal State Long Beach is 33.42%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal State Long Beach. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) transfer GPA requirements? Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Cal State Long Beach requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Cal State Long Beach Cal State Long Beach has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Cal State Long Beach? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cal State Long Beach. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Long Beach... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Cal State Long Beach is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Cal State Long Beach then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal State Long Beach Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal State Long Beach website for more info.

Cal State Long Beach accepts 33.42% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Cal State Long Beach, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal State Long Beach students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 590 530 SAT Reading 460 570 515 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1160 1045 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 19 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 38 52 45 California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)’s average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

