Will you get into California State University-Los Angeles?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal State LA.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal State LA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cal State LA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal State LA.
For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Los Angeles admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|885.0
|Average ACT
|17.5
|Average GPA
|3.24
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal State LA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal State LA is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cal State LA is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles
Will I get into Cal State LA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Los Angeles