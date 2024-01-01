Will you get into California State University-Los Angeles?

This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cal State LA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal State LA.

School Average Average SAT 885.0 Average ACT 17.5 Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal State LA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal State LA is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cal State LA is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.