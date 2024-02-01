Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California State University-Los Angeles

Will you enjoy California State University-Los Angeles as a transfer student?

California State University-Los Angeles Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal State LA. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Cal State LA.

California State University-Los Angeles chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Cal State LA, 12.74% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for California State University-Los Angeles, click here

Can you transfer into California State University-Los Angeles Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Cal State LA? Cal State LA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Cal State LA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Cal State LA requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are California State University-Los Angeles’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal State LA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California State University-Los Angeles’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Cal State LA received 20846 transfer applicants. The school accepted 10811 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal State LA is 51.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal State LA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

California State University-Los Angeles chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 10811 accepted transfer students, 2991 students enrolled - that means the yield was 27.67%. Cal State LA accepts 52 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the California State University-Los Angeles transfer GPA requirements? Cal State LA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Cal State LA requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Cal State LA Cal State LA has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Cal State LA? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cal State LA. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Los Angeles... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Cal State LA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Cal State LA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal State LA Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal State LA website for more info.

Cal State LA accepts 51.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Cal State LA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.24 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.37. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal State LA students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 390 500 445 SAT Reading 390 480 435 2018 Total SAT Score 780 980 880 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 20 18 ACT Reading 14 20 17 2018 Total ACT Score 30 40 35 California State University-Los Angeles’s average SAT score is 880. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-Los Angeles your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

California State University-Los Angeles chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College