Will you get into California State University-San Bernardino?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into California State University-San Bernardino.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for California State University-San Bernardino’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
Is your high school GPA good enough for California State University-San Bernardino?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at California State University-San Bernardino is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and California State University-San Bernardino is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
Will I get into Cal State San Bernardino with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at California State University-San Bernardino
