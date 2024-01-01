Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into California State University-San Bernardino

Will you enjoy California State University-San Bernardino as a transfer student?

This is the complete guide for transferring to Cal State San Bernardino.

Cal State San Bernardino requires a minimum of 60 credits. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Cal State San Bernardino, 48.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

Can you transfer into California State University-San Bernardino Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Cal State San Bernardino? Cal State San Bernardino requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Cal State San Bernardino also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Cal State San Bernardino requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are California State University-San Bernardino’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cal State San Bernardino transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is California State University-San Bernardino’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Cal State San Bernardino received 9515 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4739 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cal State San Bernardino is 49.81%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cal State San Bernardino. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the California State University-San Bernardino transfer GPA requirements? Cal State San Bernardino requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Cal State San Bernardino requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cal State San Bernardino. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to San Bernardino... Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Cal State San Bernardino is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cal State San Bernardino Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Cal State San Bernardino website for more info.

Cal State San Bernardino accepts 49.81% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Cal State San Bernardino, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cal State San Bernardino students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 390 490 440 SAT Reading 390 490 440 2018 Total SAT Score 780 980 880 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 20 18 ACT Reading 14 19 16 2018 Total ACT Score 30 39 34 California State University-San Bernardino’s average SAT score is 880. To be a competitive applicant for California State University-San Bernardino your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

