Will you get into California University of Pennsylvania?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into California University of Pennsylvania.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for California University of Pennsylvania’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

California University of Pennsylvania Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into California University of Pennsylvania.

For a more detailed breakdown of California University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 920.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for California University of Pennsylvania?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at California University of Pennsylvania is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. California University of Pennsylvania is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.