California University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At California University of Pennsylvania, 24.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into California University of Pennsylvania
What are the transfer requirements for California University of Pennsylvania?
California University of Pennsylvania requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, California University of Pennsylvania also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
California University of Pennsylvania does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.
What are California University of Pennsylvania’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down California University of Pennsylvania transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
When are decision dates for California University of Pennsylvania transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to California University of Pennsylvania on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is California University of Pennsylvania’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, California University of Pennsylvania received 918 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 886 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for California University of Pennsylvania is 96.51%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into California University of Pennsylvania. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 886 accepted transfer students, 555 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.64%.
California University of Pennsylvania accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the California University of Pennsylvania transfer GPA requirements?
California University of Pennsylvania requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, California University of Pennsylvania requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for California University of Pennsylvania
California University of Pennsylvania has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into California University of Pennsylvania
California University of Pennsylvania accepts 96.51% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into California University of Pennsylvania, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.16 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.29. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of California University of Pennsylvania students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|400
|510
|455
|SAT Reading
|410
|520
|465
|2018 Total SAT Score
|810
|1030
|920
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|16
|22
|19
|ACT Reading
|14
|21
|17
|2018 Total ACT Score
|30
|43
|36
California University of Pennsylvania’s average SAT score is 920. To be a competitive applicant for California University of Pennsylvania your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
