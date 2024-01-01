Will you get into Catholic University of America?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Catholic University of America.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Catholic University of America’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Catholic University of America Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Catholic University of America.

For a more detailed breakdown of Catholic University of America admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Catholic University of America?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Catholic University of America is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Catholic University of America is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.