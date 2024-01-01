Will you get accepted?

Catholic University of America Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Catholic University of America. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Catholic University of America.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Catholic University of America, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Catholic University of America, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Catholic University of America? Catholic University of America requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Catholic University of America also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Catholic University of America requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Catholic University of America’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Catholic University of America transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Catholic University of America’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Catholic University of America received 274 transfer applicants. The school accepted 148 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Catholic University of America is 54.01%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Catholic University of America. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Catholic University of America transfer GPA requirements? Catholic University of America requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Catholic University of America requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Catholic University of America Catholic University of America has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Catholic University of America? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Catholic University of America. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Washington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Catholic University of America is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Catholic University of America then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Catholic University of America Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Catholic University of America website for more info.

Catholic University of America accepts 54.01% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Catholic University of America, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Catholic University of America students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Catholic University of America’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Catholic University of America your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

