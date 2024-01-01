Will you get into Centenary College of Louisiana?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Centenary College of Louisiana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Centenary College of Louisiana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Centenary College of Louisiana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Centenary College of Louisiana.

For a more detailed breakdown of Centenary College of Louisiana admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Centenary College of Louisiana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Centenary College of Louisiana is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Centenary College of Louisiana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.