Centenary College of Louisiana Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Centenary College of Louisiana.

In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Centenary College of Louisiana, 2.72% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Centenary College of Louisiana, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Centenary College of Louisiana? Centenary College of Louisiana requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Centenary College of Louisiana also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Centenary College of Louisiana requires a minimum of 124 credits.

What are Centenary College of Louisiana’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Centenary College of Louisiana transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Centenary College of Louisiana’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Centenary College of Louisiana received 62 transfer applicants. The school accepted 18 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Centenary College of Louisiana is 29.03%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Centenary College of Louisiana. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Centenary College of Louisiana transfer GPA requirements? Centenary College of Louisiana requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Centenary College of Louisiana requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.23.

Additional Transfer Info for Centenary College of Louisiana Centenary College of Louisiana has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Centenary College of Louisiana? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Centenary College of Louisiana. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Shreveport... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Centenary College of Louisiana is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Centenary College of Louisiana then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Centenary College of Louisiana Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Centenary College of Louisiana website for more info.

Centenary College of Louisiana accepts 29.03% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Centenary College of Louisiana, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Centenary College of Louisiana students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 590 530 SAT Reading 470 580 525 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1170 1055 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 44 37 Centenary College of Louisiana’s average SAT score is 1055. To be a competitive applicant for Centenary College of Louisiana your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

