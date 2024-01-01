Will you get into Christian Brothers University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Christian Brothers.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Christian Brothers’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Christian Brothers Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Christian Brothers.

For a more detailed breakdown of Christian Brothers University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Christian Brothers?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Christian Brothers is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Christian Brothers does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.