Christian Brothers University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Christian Brothers. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Christian Brothers.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Christian Brothers, 20.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Christian Brothers University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Christian Brothers? Christian Brothers requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Christian Brothers also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Christian Brothers requires a minimum of 35 credits.

What are Christian Brothers University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Christian Brothers transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Christian Brothers University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Christian Brothers received 287 transfer applicants. The school accepted 158 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Christian Brothers is 55.05%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Christian Brothers. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Christian Brothers University transfer GPA requirements? Christian Brothers requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Christian Brothers requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Christian Brothers Christian Brothers has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Christian Brothers? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Christian Brothers. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Memphis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Christian Brothers is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Christian Brothers then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Christian Brothers Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Christian Brothers website for more info.

Christian Brothers accepts 55.05% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Christian Brothers, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Christian Brothers students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 Christian Brothers University’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Christian Brothers University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

