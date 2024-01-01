Will you get accepted?

Clarkson University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Clarkson University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Clarkson University.

Clarkson University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Clarkson University, 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Clarkson University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Clarkson University? Clarkson University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Clarkson University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Clarkson University requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Clarkson University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Clarkson University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Clarkson University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Clarkson University received 272 transfer applicants. The school accepted 184 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Clarkson University is 67.65%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Clarkson University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Clarkson University transfer GPA requirements? Clarkson University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Clarkson University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Clarkson University Clarkson University has noted the additional policies: Must submit two letters of recommendation, including one from an academic professor or instructor. Secondary school transcripts required if applicant does not hold associate degree; SAT or ACT scores required of applicants with fewer than 24 semester hour.

Will you enjoy transferring to Clarkson University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Clarkson University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Potsdam... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Clarkson University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Clarkson University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Clarkson University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Clarkson University website for more info.

Clarkson University accepts 67.65% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Clarkson University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Clarkson University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 663 611 SAT Reading 520 620 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1080 1283 1181 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 29 27 ACT Reading 22 28 25 2018 Total ACT Score 47 57 52 Clarkson University’s average SAT score is 1181. To be a competitive applicant for Clarkson University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

