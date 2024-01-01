Sign Up
  • Requirements
  • Deadlines
  • Decision Dates
  • Acceptance Rate
  • GPA Requirements
  • Additional Transfer Info for College of the Holy Cross
  • Will you enjoy College of the Holy Cross as a transfer student?
  • Final Verdict: How to transfer into College of the Holy Cross
  • Chances Calculator

College of the Holy Cross Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Holy Cross. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Holy Cross.

College of the Holy Cross chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Watch the Holy Cross CampusReel

    At Holy Cross, 2.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for College of the Holy Cross, click here

    Can you transfer into College of the Holy Cross

    Holy Cross requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of All
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Required of All
    Interview Recommended of All
    Standardized Test Scores Not Required
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All

    In addition to the above requirements, Holy Cross also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    Holy Cross requires a minimum of 16 credits.

    Additionally, of the 63 accepted transfer students, 17 students enrolled - that means the yield was 26.98%.

    Holy Cross accepts 37 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of College of the Holy Cross

    Holy Cross requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Holy Cross website for more info.
    Holy Cross accepts 36.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into Holy Cross, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.83 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.98. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Holy Cross students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 640 710 675
    SAT Reading 640 710 675
    2018 Total SAT Score 1280 1420 1350
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 26 30 28
    ACT Reading 29 34 31
    2018 Total ACT Score 55 64 59

    College of the Holy Cross’s average SAT score is 1350. To be a competitive applicant for College of the Holy Cross your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

