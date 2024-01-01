Will you get into Davis & Elkins College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.

School Average Average SAT 925.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.