Will you get into Davis & Elkins College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.
For a more detailed breakdown of Davis & Elkins College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|925.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.26
Is your high school GPA good enough for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College
Will I get into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Davis & Elkins College