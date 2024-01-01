Davis & Elkins College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E, 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Davis & Elkins College
What are the transfer requirements for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E?
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Davis & Elkins College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Davis & Elkins College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Davis & Elkins College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E received 170 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 81 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is 47.65%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 81 accepted transfer students, 45 students enrolled - that means the yield was 55.56%.
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E accepts 48 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Davis & Elkins College transfer GPA requirements?
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Elkins...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E website
for more info.
Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E accepts 47.65% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.26 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.39. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Davis and Elkins College D&E College D&E students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|440
|530
|485
|SAT Reading
|420
|530
|475
|2018 Total SAT Score
|860
|1060
|960
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|16
|20
|18
|ACT Reading
|16
|23
|19
|2018 Total ACT Score
|32
|43
|37
Davis & Elkins College’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Davis & Elkins College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
