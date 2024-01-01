Will you get into Dominican College of Blauvelt?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dominican College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dominican College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Dominican College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dominican College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Dominican College of Blauvelt admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 875.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 2.94

Is your high school GPA good enough for Dominican College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dominican College is 2.94 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Dominican College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.