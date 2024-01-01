Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Dominican College of Blauvelt

Will you enjoy Dominican College of Blauvelt as a transfer student?

Dominican College of Blauvelt Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Dominican College.

Dominican College of Blauvelt chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Dominican College, 10.55% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Dominican College of Blauvelt, click here

Can you transfer into Dominican College of Blauvelt Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Dominican College? Dominican College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Dominican College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Dominican College requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Dominican College of Blauvelt’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Dominican College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Dominican College of Blauvelt’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Dominican College received 411 transfer applicants. The school accepted 343 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Dominican College is 83.45%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Dominican College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Dominican College of Blauvelt transfer GPA requirements? Dominican College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Dominican College Dominican College has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript required of applicants with fewer than 24 semester hours..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Dominican College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Orangeburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Dominican College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Dominican College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Dominican College website for more info.

Dominican College accepts 83.45% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Dominican College, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.94 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.06. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Dominican College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 400 490 445 SAT Reading 400 480 440 2018 Total SAT Score 800 970 885 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Dominican College of Blauvelt’s average SAT score is 885. To be a competitive applicant for Dominican College of Blauvelt your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

