Will you get into Faulkner University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Faulkner.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Faulkner’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Faulkner Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Faulkner.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.38
Is your high school GPA good enough for Faulkner?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Faulkner is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Faulkner is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Faulkner with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University
Will I get into Faulkner with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Faulkner University