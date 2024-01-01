Will you get into Faulkner University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Faulkner.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Faulkner’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Faulkner Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Faulkner.

For a more detailed breakdown of Faulkner University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for Faulkner?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Faulkner is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Faulkner is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.