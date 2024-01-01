Will you get accepted?

Faulkner University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Faulkner University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Faulkner, 56.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Faulkner University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Faulkner? Faulkner requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Faulkner also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Faulkner requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Faulkner University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Faulkner transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Faulkner University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Faulkner received 1272 transfer applicants. The school accepted 485 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Faulkner is 38.13%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Faulkner. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Faulkner University transfer GPA requirements? Faulkner requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Faulkner requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Faulkner Faulkner has noted the additional policies: Transfer students majoring in education are limited in the total number hours for transfer and the specific course allowed for transfer..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Faulkner. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Montgomery... Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Faulkner is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Faulkner Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Faulkner website for more info.

Faulkner accepts 38.13% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Faulkner, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.38 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.52. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Faulkner students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 550 500 SAT Reading 430 570 500 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1120 1000 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 24 20 ACT Reading 16 27 21 2018 Total ACT Score 32 51 41 Faulkner University’s average SAT score is 1000. To be a competitive applicant for Faulkner University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

