Will you get into Florida Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Tech.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Florida Tech Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Tech.

School Average Average SAT 1185.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Tech?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Tech is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Florida Tech is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.