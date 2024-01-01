Will you get into Florida Institute of Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida Tech.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Florida Tech Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida Tech.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1185.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida Tech?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida Tech is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Florida Tech is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Florida Tech with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida Institute of Technology