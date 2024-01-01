Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Florida Institute of Technology

Will you enjoy Florida Institute of Technology as a transfer student?

Florida Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Florida Tech. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Florida Tech.

Florida Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Florida Tech, 16.08% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

Can you transfer into Florida Institute of Technology Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Florida Tech? Florida Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Florida Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Florida Tech requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Florida Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Florida Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Florida Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Florida Tech received 1188 transfer applicants. The school accepted 568 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Florida Tech is 47.81%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Florida Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Florida Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements? Florida Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Florida Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Florida Tech Florida Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Florida Tech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Florida Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Melbourne... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Florida Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Florida Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Florida Tech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Florida Tech website for more info.

Florida Tech accepts 47.81% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Florida Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.67 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.82. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Florida Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 650 605 SAT Reading 500 610 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1260 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 30 27 ACT Reading 24 32 28 2018 Total ACT Score 49 62 55 Florida Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for Florida Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

