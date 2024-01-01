Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to FIU.

Florida International University (FIU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the FIU CampusReel

What are the transfer requirements for FIU? FIU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, FIU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. FIU requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Florida International University (FIU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down FIU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline - Winter Transfer Deadline - Spring Transfer Deadline - Summer Transfer Deadline - Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Florida International University (FIU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, FIU received 12824 transfer applicants. The school accepted 9690 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for FIU is 75.56%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into FIU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Florida International University (FIU) transfer GPA requirements? FIU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for FIU FIU has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcripts and standardized test scores required of applicants with fewer than 60 transferable semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to FIU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to FIU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Miami... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at FIU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to FIU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into FIU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the FIU website for more info.

FIU accepts 75.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into FIU, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of FIU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 600 555 SAT Reading 520 610 565 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1210 1120 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 - 22 ACT Reading 22 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 44 27 35 Florida International University (FIU)’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for Florida International University (FIU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

