Final Verdict: How to transfer into Florida State University (FSU)

Florida State University (FSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Florida State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Florida State.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Florida State CampusReel At Florida State, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Florida State University (FSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Florida State? Florida State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Florida State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Florida State requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Florida State University (FSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Florida State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Florida State University (FSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Florida State received 8776 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2500 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Florida State is 28.49%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Florida State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Florida State University (FSU) transfer GPA requirements? Florida State requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Florida State requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Florida State Florida State has noted the additional policies: Some departments require supplemental applications, auditions, higher minimum GPA, and/or have earlier deadlines. .

Will you enjoy transferring to Florida State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Florida State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tallahassee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Florida State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Florida State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Florida State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Florida State website for more info.

Florida State accepts 28.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Florida State, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.07 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.23. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Florida State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 550 640 595 SAT Reading 560 640 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1280 1195 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 28 26 ACT Reading 26 32 29 2018 Total ACT Score 50 60 55 Florida State University (FSU)’s average SAT score is 1195. To be a competitive applicant for Florida State University (FSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

