Will you get into Frostburg State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Frostburg State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Frostburg State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Frostburg State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Frostburg State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Frostburg State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|960.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Frostburg State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Frostburg State University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Frostburg State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University
-
Will I get into Frostburg State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Frostburg State University