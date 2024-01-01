Will you get into Frostburg State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Frostburg State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Frostburg State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Frostburg State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Frostburg State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Frostburg State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 960.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Frostburg State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Frostburg State University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Frostburg State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.