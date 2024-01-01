Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Georgia Southern University (GSU)

Will you enjoy Georgia Southern University (GSU) as a transfer student?

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Georgia Southern University (GSU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Georgia Southern University (GSU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Georgia Southern University (GSU), 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Georgia Southern University (GSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Georgia Southern University (GSU)? Georgia Southern University (GSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Georgia Southern University (GSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Georgia Southern University (GSU) requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Georgia Southern University (GSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Georgia Southern University (GSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Georgia Southern University (GSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Georgia Southern University (GSU) received 2324 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1797 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Georgia Southern University (GSU) is 77.32%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Georgia Southern University (GSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Georgia Southern University (GSU) transfer GPA requirements? Georgia Southern University (GSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Georgia Southern University (GSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Georgia Southern University (GSU) Georgia Southern University (GSU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Georgia Southern University (GSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Georgia Southern University (GSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Statesboro... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Georgia Southern University (GSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Georgia Southern University (GSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Georgia Southern University (GSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Georgia Southern University (GSU) website for more info.

Georgia Southern University (GSU) accepts 77.32% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Georgia Southern University (GSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.36 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.49. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Georgia Southern University (GSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 600 555 SAT Reading 520 590 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1190 1110 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 39 50 44 Georgia Southern University (GSU)’s average SAT score is 1110. To be a competitive applicant for Georgia Southern University (GSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

