Will you get into Grand Valley State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Grand Valley.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grand Valley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Grand Valley Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grand Valley.
For a more detailed breakdown of Grand Valley State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Grand Valley?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grand Valley is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Grand Valley is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University
-
Will I get into Grand Valley with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Grand Valley State University