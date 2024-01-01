Will you get into Grand Valley State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Grand Valley.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grand Valley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Grand Valley Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grand Valley.

For a more detailed breakdown of Grand Valley State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Grand Valley?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grand Valley is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Grand Valley is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.