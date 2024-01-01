Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Grand Valley State University

Will you enjoy Grand Valley State University as a transfer student?

Grand Valley State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Grand Valley. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Grand Valley.

Grand Valley State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Grand Valley, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Grand Valley State University, click here

Can you transfer into Grand Valley State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Grand Valley? Grand Valley requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Grand Valley also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Grand Valley requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are Grand Valley State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Grand Valley transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 30 Winter Transfer Deadline December 1 Spring Transfer Deadline April 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Grand Valley State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Grand Valley received 2806 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2484 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Grand Valley is 88.52%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Grand Valley. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Grand Valley State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2484 accepted transfer students, 1512 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.87%. Grand Valley accepts 89 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Grand Valley State University transfer GPA requirements? Grand Valley requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Grand Valley requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Grand Valley Grand Valley has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Grand Valley? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Grand Valley. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Allendale... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Grand Valley is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Grand Valley then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Grand Valley Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Grand Valley website for more info.

Grand Valley accepts 88.52% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Grand Valley, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Grand Valley students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 580 530 SAT Reading 460 585 522 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1165 1052 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 53 47 Grand Valley State University’s average SAT score is 1052. To be a competitive applicant for Grand Valley State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Grand Valley State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College