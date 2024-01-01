Will you get into Henderson State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Henderson State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Henderson State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Henderson State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Henderson State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Henderson State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 948.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for Henderson State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Henderson State University is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Henderson State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.