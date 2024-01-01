Will you get into Henderson State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Henderson State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Henderson State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Henderson State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Henderson State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Henderson State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|948.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.36
Is your high school GPA good enough for Henderson State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Henderson State University is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Henderson State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University
-
Will I get into Henderson State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Henderson State University