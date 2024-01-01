Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Henderson State University

Will you enjoy Henderson State University as a transfer student?

Henderson State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Henderson State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Henderson State University.

Henderson State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Henderson State University, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Henderson State University, click here

Can you transfer into Henderson State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Henderson State University? Henderson State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, Henderson State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Henderson State University requires a minimum of 6 credits.

What are Henderson State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Henderson State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline fifth day of semester Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline fifth day of semester Summer Transfer Deadline first day of session Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Henderson State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Henderson State University received 675 transfer applicants. The school accepted 395 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Henderson State University is 58.52%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Henderson State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Henderson State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 395 accepted transfer students, 233 students enrolled - that means the yield was 58.99%. Henderson State University accepts 59 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Henderson State University transfer GPA requirements? Henderson State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Henderson State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Henderson State University Henderson State University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Henderson State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Henderson State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Arkadelphia... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Henderson State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Henderson State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Henderson State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Henderson State University website for more info.

Henderson State University accepts 58.52% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Henderson State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.36 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.49. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Henderson State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 580 590 585 SAT Reading 438 440 439 2018 Total SAT Score 1018 1030 1024 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 24 21 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 Henderson State University’s average SAT score is 1024. To be a competitive applicant for Henderson State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Henderson State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College