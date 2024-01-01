Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Hofstra University

Will you enjoy Hofstra University as a transfer student?

Hofstra University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Hofstra University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Hofstra University.

Hofstra University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Hofstra University CampusReel At Hofstra University, 4.86% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Hofstra University, click here

Can you transfer into Hofstra University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Hofstra University? Hofstra University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Hofstra University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Hofstra University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Hofstra University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Hofstra University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Hofstra University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Hofstra University received 1544 transfer applicants. The school accepted 976 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Hofstra University is 63.21%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Hofstra University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Hofstra University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 976 accepted transfer students, 283 students enrolled - that means the yield was 29.0%. Hofstra University accepts 64 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Hofstra University Watch Now

What are the Hofstra University transfer GPA requirements? Hofstra University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Hofstra University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Hofstra University Hofstra University has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants with fewer than 24 semester hours must submit a high school transcript..

Will you enjoy transferring to Hofstra University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Hofstra University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Hempstead... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Hofstra University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Hofstra University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Hofstra University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Hofstra University website for more info.

Hofstra University accepts 63.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Hofstra University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Hofstra University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 630 585 SAT Reading 530 630 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1070 1260 1165 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 28 26 ACT Reading 23 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 47 58 52 Hofstra University’s average SAT score is 1165. To be a competitive applicant for Hofstra University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Hofstra University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College